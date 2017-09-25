Kashmir terror funding: Up next is Geelani

Up next for questioning in the Kashmir terror funding case is Syed Ali Shah Geelani. The Hurriyat hawk is the centre piece of the probe being conducted by the National Investigation Agency.

NIA sources say that Geelani was always on the radar, but before getting to the big-wig they wanted to set up a water tight case. Meanwhile the NIA has summoned Kashmir University PhD student Aala Fazil, head of Kashmir Traders' and Marketing Federation chief Yaseen Khan and two Hurriyat leaders Abdul Hameed Magrey and Wali Mohammad for questioning.

The Kashmir traders' body has called for a strike on Monday to protest Khan's summoning. Sources said they will be questioned about alleged funding to various groups which pelted security forces with stones.

Meanwhile, Kashmir Bar Association president Mian Qayoom is likely to be summoned again by the NIA, sources said.

OneIndia News