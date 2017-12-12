Kashmir cut off due to snowfall, air traffic affected

Srinagar, Dec 12: The Kashmir valley was cut off from the rest of the country today as flight operations at the Srinagar airport were suspended and the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway was closed for traffic due to snowfall.

Flights services to and fro from the Srinagar International Airport have been hit due to poor visibility caused by heavy snowfall, airport authorities said.

Director, Srinagar airport, Sharad Kumar said, "Air traffic to and fro from Srinagar airport has been suspended due to low visibility." The situation will be reviewed around noon and if visibility improves flight operations will be restored, he said.

"The highway has been closed due to accumulation of snow at the Jawahar Tunnel, turning the road slippery and unsafe for traffic," Traffic police officials said. There were also incidents of shooting stones near Panthal, leading to the highway's closure, they said.

