Karwa Chauth 2017 (Karva Chauth): Date, significance, muhurat timings

History and Significance of the Nirjala Vrat

On this day, married women observe a nirjala (without water and food) vrat to pray for the long life of their husbands. Besides the famous story of a married woman bringing her husband back from the dead, here's another story about the origin of Karva Chauth.

Back in the day, when girls were married off in distant places, they left their family and friends behind and had to make new connections. These young girls barely knew their husbands or his family and it took some time to adjust with new family rituals. In order to make it easier for the girls, a group of villagers started a custom of letting the newly married girl befriend another girl of her age and of the same region. They could speak to each other about anything and discuss all their concerns. This friendship would be sanctified through a ceremony during the wedding, making them god-sisters or dharam behen. And so, Karva Chauth is believed to have started out as a festival to celebrate the bond of friendship. Women bought karvas (clay pots) and painted them to give it to their 'sisters'. With time, traditions changed and women started observing fasts for the well-being of their husbands on this day.

The other story that revolves around Karwa Chauth and is generally narrated during the Puja is abut a queen named Veervati. This is how the story goes - Veervati was the only sister among seven brothers; hence she was the most loved one in the family. She was married off at a young age; her first Karva Chauth was celebrated at her parents' home. She began a strict fast from sunrise, but desperately waited for the moon to come out. Seeing her thirsty and hunger stricken, her brothers couldn't bear it any longer and created a mirror in a pipal tree that made it look like the moon had risen. Veervati mistook it for the moon and broke the fast and the moment she took the first morsel in her mouth, she got a message from her servants that her husband was dead. Heartbroken, she wept all night until a goddess appeared in front of her and asked her about her concerns. She asked her to observe the Karwa Chauth fast again with dedication and devotion to see her husband alive. Veervati observed the fast again, seeing her devotion Yama, the God of death, was forced to bring her husband back to life.