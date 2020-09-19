Karnataka's COVID-19 tally crosses 5 lakh mark as state reports 8,626 cases in last 24 hours

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Bengaluru, Sep 19: With 8,626 new cases on novel coronavirus across the state on Friday, Karnataka's COVID-19 tally crossed the 5-lakh mark, while 10,949 people were discharged after treatment in the last 24 hours.

According to the state health bulletin, "The number of positive cases across the state is 5,02,982, including 1,01,129 active cases, while 3,94,026 cases were discharged since March 8."

With 179 patients succumbing to the infection during the day, the state's toll has gone up to 7,808.

Bengaluru, the epicentre of the deadly virus in the state, registered 3,623 cases during the day, taking its tally to 1,87,705, including 41,914 active cases, while 1,43,198 patients were discharged till date, with 2,725 in the last 24 hours.

With 37 deaths during the day, the city's toll has increased to 2,592. "The number of patients in the intensive care units (ICU) across the state is 814, including 271 in Bengaluru Urban district, Dharwad 74, Ballari 67 and Hassan 62," the bulletin said.

Mysuru witnessed 600 new cases, Udupi 493, Dakshina Kannada 456, Ballari 296, Shivamogga 257 and Belagavi 221.