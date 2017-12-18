'Karnataka will pack off Siddaramaiah and his flock', says BSY post Gujarat win

With the BJP taking both Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, the party in Karnataka seems to be in an upbeat mood. The writing on the wall is clear said BJP's chief ministerial candidate in Karnataka, B S Yeddyurappa.

The people have voted for development. The people want development and good governance. The people will pack off Siddaramaiah and his flock, Yeddyurappa further said.

It is a clear mandate for the BJP in Himachal and Gujarat, Yeddyurappa further said. The mandate is a stamp of approval for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's policies and reforms, the BJP's strongman in Karnataka also said.

Karnataka goes to polls in 2018. The BJP has already embarked on a Parivartan Yatra ahead of the elections. The BJP which lost power in 2013 is trying to win back the state.

OneIndia News