  • search

Karnataka urban local body election results: Independents sweep this town municipal council

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Bengaluru, Sep 3: Independents who are supporters of Municipal Administration Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi win all 23 wards in Konnur town municipal council in Benlagavi district. Konnur town is situated at the distance of 12Km from taluk headquarters Gokak and 72 Km from District Belgaum.

    Karnataka urban local body election issues: Only Independents win this municipal council
    Municipal Administration Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi

    Ramesh Jarkiholi is from the Indian National Congress (INC), who is also the Belgaum ditrict in-charge minister, represents Gokak Assembly Constituency. The constituency has been ruled by the Jarkiholi family, a prominent political family in the North Karnataka, for over 15 years.

    Three members of the Jarkiholi family, Ramesh Jarkiholi, Balachandra Jarkoholi and Satish Jarkiholi contest from Gokak, Arabhavi and Yamakanamaradi Assembly constituencies respectively from different political parties.

    Also Read | Karnataka urban local body election results: Congress wins 846, BJP 788 seats

    Konnur Municipal is established in the year 1979. According to 2011 census, the town has a population of 27474. The villages Maradimath, Naikwadi and Gokak falls are included in the town limits. Maradimath town is famous for Lord Shri Kadasiddeshwar Temple and around 4 Km from town Gokak falls which is a tourist place.

    Also Read | Karnataka urban local body election results: Who said what?

    Read more about:

    bengaluru congress karnataka municipal council

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue