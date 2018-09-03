Karnataka urban local body election results: Independents sweep this town municipal council

Bengaluru, Sep 3: Independents who are supporters of Municipal Administration Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi win all 23 wards in Konnur town municipal council in Benlagavi district. Konnur town is situated at the distance of 12Km from taluk headquarters Gokak and 72 Km from District Belgaum.

Ramesh Jarkiholi is from the Indian National Congress (INC), who is also the Belgaum ditrict in-charge minister, represents Gokak Assembly Constituency. The constituency has been ruled by the Jarkiholi family, a prominent political family in the North Karnataka, for over 15 years.

Three members of the Jarkiholi family, Ramesh Jarkiholi, Balachandra Jarkoholi and Satish Jarkiholi contest from Gokak, Arabhavi and Yamakanamaradi Assembly constituencies respectively from different political parties.

Also Read | Karnataka urban local body election results: Congress wins 846, BJP 788 seats

Konnur Municipal is established in the year 1979. According to 2011 census, the town has a population of 27474. The villages Maradimath, Naikwadi and Gokak falls are included in the town limits. Maradimath town is famous for Lord Shri Kadasiddeshwar Temple and around 4 Km from town Gokak falls which is a tourist place.

Also Read | Karnataka urban local body election results: Who said what?