Karnataka urban local body election results: Who said what?

Bengaluru, Sep 3: Congress has won 846 seats, BJP 788 and JD(S) 178 seats and 307 seats went to independent candidates out of 2664 seats in 102 urban local bodies where polls took place on August 31. Results have been declared on 2267 seats. Counting is underway for remaining wards.

Though ruling Congress and JD(U) are contesting the Urban Local Bodies elections separately, they said that they will opt for an alliance only at places where results are hung.

As the final numbers are emerging senior leaders are reacting on the outcome of the election.

Senior Congress leader Veerappa Moily has said that the local leaders will decide on alliance in areas where Congress lack the majority.

BS Yeddyurappa reacting on the verdict states that BJP could have won more seats but did not due to the coalition govt. He added that BJP will win more seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha Polls.

Janata Dal (Secular) patriarch HD Deve Gowda says Congress and JD(S) will have a tie-up wherever the results are hung. Says not an indication of what is likely to happen in Lok Sabha.

Senior BJP leader KS Eshwarappa said We won Shivamogga corporation elections due to the efforts of party cadres and on the basis of 'Hindutva'.

Mallikarjun Kharge says, "Congress is not lagging behind. Neck-to-neck fight is there & if you combine secular votes, they are the most. These elections are based on minor issues & local candidates & these results don't hold much significance."

Former Deputy CM and BJP leader R Ashoka, says, "JD(S) has suffered a humiliating defeat in ULB polls." He said Congress has won lesser number of seats compared to previous polls and that BJP has managed to improve its tally. He said local leaders will decide on alliance matters.

