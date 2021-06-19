Karnataka to see further relaxation in Covid-19 lockdown? CM Yediyurappa to announce today

YouTube
    Bengaluru, June 19: As coronavirus situation improves in Karnataka, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is likely to take a decision on further relaxing lockdown restrictions in the state after June 21 when the current curbs come to an end. CM Yediyurappa is expected to hold a meeting with task force officials, senior minister in this regard today.

    Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa

    Reportedly, the government may announce relaxations in 11 districts where lockdown measures have continued, while further relaxations in terms of movement of people and opening of businesses may be announced in the remaining 19 districts from June 21.

    The state has continued to enforce strict lockdown measures in 11 districts - Chikmagalur, Shivamogga, Davangere, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Bengaluru Rural, Mandya, Belagavi and Kodagu.

    Addressing reporters the chief minister said on Friday, "The situation is improving. There is also a possibility of a third wave in the future, but despite that we will have to give some relaxations. We will discuss it at a meeting tomorrow evening, and take a decision."

    However, COVID curfew was in place daily from 7 pm to 5 am and weekend curfew from 7 pm on Friday to 5 am on Monday.

    Districts like Bagalkot, Ballari, Bengaluru Urban, Bidar, Chikkaballapur, Chitradurga, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Kalaburagi, Kolar, Koppal, Raichur, Ramanagar, Tumukur, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Vijayapura, and Yadagir saw restrictions.

    Saturday, June 19, 2021, 11:45 [IST]
    X