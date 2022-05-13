YouTube
    Bengaluru, May 13: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board will announce the results of the SSLC (Second School Leaving Certificate) on May 19.

    Karnataka SSLC Result 2022: Date, Time and How to Check Online
    SSLC Results to be Announced on May 19

    Karnataka Minister of Primary and Secondary Education BC Nagesh took Twitter to announce the date of the SSLC result. The exams for Class 10 in the state were conducted between March 28 and April 11 with Covid-19 guidelines in place.

    This year over 8 lakh students registered for the exams which were held across 3,440 centres in the state. The Karnataka SSLC Results is expected to be declared in the morning half itself before 1 pm.

    How to Check SSLC Results 2022 Online?

    • Visit the official website kseeb.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in.
    • On homepage, go to result section
    • Click on Karnataka SSLC Result 2021 (to be activated at 3:30 pm).
    • Fill in your registration number and other details
    • Your result will be displayed
    • Take a print for future reference.

