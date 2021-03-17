Karnataka 'sex CD' scandal: Accused woman’s dad files kidnap complaint

Spike in COVID-19 cases: Karnataka CM to hold meeting with officials, health experts

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, Mar 17: In a new twist, the parents of the woman allegedly involved in the sex for job CD scandal that resulted in the resignation of BJP minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, has lodged a complaint with the Belagavi police alleging that their daughter had been kidnapped from Bengaluru.

The father further claimed that his 25-year-old daughter had been kidnapped on March 2 itself.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), Vikram Apte told reporters that a complaint of kidnap of daughter was filed by her father on Tuesday.

"We have booked his complaint under sections 363 (Kidnapping), 368, 343, 346 (Dealing with wrongful confinement) 354 (Assault) and 506 (Criminal Intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code," he said.

Karnataka 'sex' tape case: Ramesh Jarkiholi says it was conspiracy, knew about CD 4 months ago

A social activist on March 2 alleged that the minister exploited a woman on the pretext of giving her a job.

Soon, the objectionable videos went viral and news channels started airing selected parts of it.

The allegation forced Jarkiholi to resign as minister on March 3.

However, days after the allegation, the social activist announced withdrawing his complaint enabling the embattled MLA to claim his innocence. Jarkiholi claimed that there was a big conspiracy against him in which very big people were involved.

He, however, refused to name the conspirators.