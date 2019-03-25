Karnataka: Sadananda Gowda files nomination in Bengaluru North, Congress in huddle

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Bengaluru, Mar 25: Union Minister DV Sadananda Gowda filed his nomination from Bengaluru North Lok Sabha constituency on Monday. Gowda was accompanied by his wife and BJP MLA from Malleshwaram CN Ashwath Narayan.

From 2004 Bengaluru North is represented by BJP which used to be Congress bastion till 2004. Currently, Union Minister D.V Sadananda Gowda represents Bengaluru North. Sadananda Gowda defeated C .Narayana Swamy of Congress by a margin of 229,764 votes. In 2014, Sadananda Gowda banked on the 'Modi wave' to win this Lok Sabha seat.

However, the Congress is yet to finalise its candidate for Bengaluru North which is a Vokkaliga bastion. Bengaluru North MLAs held a meeting at Minister Krishna Byre Gowda's residence to decide on the candidate after Janata Dal (Secular) ceded the seat to Congress.

Bengaluru North Lok Sabha seat reserved for General Category candidates came into existence in the year 1977. The Bangalore North Lok Sabha seat is one of the politically prestigious constituencies of Karnataka.

This parliamentary was represented by senior Congress leader late C.K. Jaffar Sharief. He remained unbeaten from 1977 to 1991 and from 1998 to 2004. Former DGP of Karnataka Police Dr. H.T. Sangliana stopped the winning streak of Congress as well as Jaffar Sharief.

As of 2014, Bangalore North Lok Sabha constituency comprises eight Legislative Assembly segments out of which only one is reserved for Scheduled Caste candidates. According to Election Commission of India 2009 data, the total electorates in the Bangalore North Parliamentary constituency (constituency number 24) are 2,144,091 of which 1,013,799 are females and 1,130,292 are males.