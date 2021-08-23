Karnataka resumes bus services to Tamil Nadu from today as Covid cases dip

Karnataka to impose strict Covid rules after Aug 15? CM to chair crucial meet tomorrow

Bengaluru, Aug 23: Amid a significant decline in COVID-19 cases, bus service between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka resumed from midnight, after a gap of 119 days.

Around 250 buses will be operated to different destinations as bus services to Tamil Nadu from Karnataka, KSRTC said in a statement. The bus services were stopped on April 27 this year due to COVID restrictions.

Last month, KSRTC re-started inter-state bus services to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana from June 22 based on traffic density and need with 50 per cent seating capacity.

KSRTC is also operating inter-state services to Kerala. The services is restricted Kozhikode-Kasaragod route depending on the needs of the passengers.

Karnataka registered 1,189 fresh COVID-19 cases and 22 deaths taking the total infections and fatalities due to the disease to 29.38 lakh and 37,145 respectively, the health department said on Sunday.

There were 20,556 active cases in the state while the recovery of 1,456 patients took the total recoveries to 28,80,889.

Dakshina Kannada district, which borders Kerala, remained the number one COVID-19 hotspot with 286 infections and four fatalities which was the highest among all the districts on Sunday.

Bengaluru urban district was the second major COVID hotspot with 267 cases and two deaths.

The Karnataka capital has so far reported 12,35,036 infections and 15,959 deaths. There were 7,762 active cases.

Other districts too reported COVID-19 cases including 132 Udupi, 79 in Mysuru, 75 in Hassan, 55 in Kodagu and 50 in Chikkamagaluru.