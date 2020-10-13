Karnataka reshuffle: Minister Sriramulu accepts new portfolio after meeting with CM Yediyurappa

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Bengaluru, Oct 13: Karnataka Minister B Sriramulu, who was said to be miffed after he was divested of the Health and Family Welfare portfolio during the cabinet reshuffle, on Tuesday said he accepted the new responsibility 'happily', following attempts by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa to placate him.

Effecting a minor cabinet reshuffle, CM Yediyurappa on Monday had allocated the Health department to Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar, while entrusting Sriramulu, a prominent ST leader in the state BJP, with the key Social Welfare department.

Karnataka reshuffle: Sudhakar replaces Sriramulu as new Health Minister

Seemingly sulking over the timing of reshuffle, Sriramulu had met the Chief Minister on Monday and was closeted in a meeting with his associates for the entire day, without speaking to the media.

Following the developments, CM Yediyurappa had called both Sriramulu and Sudhakar to his official residence here this morning and held a discussions with them.

India records 55,342 new Coronavirus cases; COVID-19 tally crosses 71.7 lakh

"Earlier, when the party came to power, I had requested the CM, to give me the Social Welfare department, but due to various reasons I was given the Health department, considering my good work in the previous stint. Now the Chief Minister has taken the decision that I will have to work for SC/STs and the poor," Sriramulu said.

Emerging out of the CM's residence along with Sudhakar, he said without paying heed to various media reports, he has accepted the responsibility of the social welfare department very happily.

"The Chief Minister had called me and my friend Sudhakar and asked us to work together in the interest of the people," he said.

Explained: Who benefits, Khushbu or the BJP?

"Sudhakar is a Doctor, and with an intention that things may improve if the responsibility of both health and medical education is given to one person, CM has given him the responsibility of the Health department," he added.

Sriramulu, who has time and again expressed his deputy chief ministerial ambitions, is miffed because of the timing of the move. He was worried that the decision to divest him from the responsibilities of the health department amid the COVID-19 pandemic, will send a wrong message to the people about his capability, sources said.

Responding to a question that reshuffling of the portfolio is now being seen as his failure, Sriramulu while rejecting it said all of us are putting in our efforts under the leadership of the CM to bring COVID-19 under control, we are trying to do all that we can beyond our strength.

"When Sudhakar took over the responsibility of COVID-19 management in Bengaluru there were 1000 cases, now it is about 5,000 every day, that doesn't mean he too has failed," he said, trying to defend himself.