Karnataka PUC results 2018 date confirmed, to be declared on this date

The Karnataka PUC results 2018 will be declared this month. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

Our sources tell us that the results would be declared on April 30 2018. In case there is any change to the date, we will intimate you about it. To announce the results of Karnataka PUC Pre University Certification Examination II results 2018, the Karnataka PUC Pre University Certification Examination II results 2018 has created 53 evaluation this year. In order to check the Karnataka PUC Pre University Certification Examination II results 2018, you can also check the website results.nic.in, examresults.net

A total of 6,90,150 students from 4,725 colleges had registered for the Karnataka Pre University 2nd year Certification Examination 2018. The results once declared can be checked on http://www.examresults.net or kseeb.kar.nic.in.

How to check Karnataka PUC results 2018:

Story first published: Thursday, April 19, 2018, 17:54 [IST]
