Karnataka Polls: Why Mysuru, the home turf of Siddaramaiah, is so important for BJP, Congress

Mysuru, March 29: While the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is heavily relying on national leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and president Amit Shah to push forward its campaign chariot in poll-bound Karnataka, for the Congress, "local leaders" seem to be the flavour of the election season.

In fact, it is incumbent chief minister Siddaramaiah who is in total control of the affairs of the Congress in Karnataka. Political analysts say that Siddaramaiah is the "last man" standing between the BJP and Karnataka in the upcoming polls. Although Congress president Rahul Gandhi too is touring the southern state, it is the CM who is doing all the groundwork to prepare for the polls.

On Tuesday, the Election Commission (EC) announced the polling and counting dates for the Karnataka Assembly elections. While polling will take place on May 12, the counting of votes will take place on May 15.

In an attempt to shake up the confidence of the Congress, BJP president Shah is all set to challenge Siddaramaiah in his home turf Mysuru, which is around 150 kms away from the state capital, Bengaluru.

As a part of the Karnataka polls, Mysuru is going to keep political heavyweights busy. The Karnataka CM will start his five-day tour of Mysuru from Thursday. Just a day later, the BJP president will visit the district on Friday. Shah will be in Mysuru district for two days. Already Shah and PM Modi has visited the district three times. If rumours are to be believed BS Yeddyurappa's son Vijayendra will contest against Siddaramaiah's son Yatheendra from Varuna constituency in Mysuru.

Mysuru district has 11 Assembly constituencies and winning the district holds great importance for both the parties. Otherwise, Karnataka is divided into 224 Assembly constituencies.

Siddaramaiah is the man from Mysuru, although he runs the Congress government sitting in Bengaluru. He has spent his entire childhood and part of adulthood in Mysuru.

The 69-year-old politician was born in a remote village called Siddaramanahundi in Mysore district. He did his graduation in science and degree in law from the Mysore University. His constituency too is Chamundeshwari in Mysuru.

Karnataka Assembly Election dates Date of notification April 17 Last date to file nominations April 24 Last date to withdraw nominations April 27 Date of polling May 12 Date of counting May 15

OneIndia News

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day