Karnataka polls: "Murderous government, criminal CM", Anantkumar Hegde attacks Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has become the target of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that is currently holding Janasuraksha yatre across the state. Union minister and Uttar Karnataka MP Anant Kumar Hegde who is leading the coastal Karnataka leg of the campaign deemed the Congress government in Karnataka murderous and Siddaramaiah a criminal.

RSS functionary and BJP organising secretary B L Santhosh inaugurated Sunday's janasuraksha yatra from Bhatkal. Close to 2,000 BJP supporters- a number larger than day one of the rally- gathered in communally sensitive Honnavar and Bhatkal. Honnavar- the hometown of Paresh Mesta, whose death sparked off communal tensions, was chosen by the BJP strategically to push its agenda of deeming the Congress government anti-Hindu. "This is a murderous government with a criminal Chief Minister who can't ensure safety of its own officers," Hegde said while addressing a rally in Bhatkal after the Janasuraksha padayatra. The Union minister accused Siddaramaiah of doling out 'Bhagyas' (gifts) of death and torture to its bureaucrats invoking D K Ravi, DySP M K Ganapati, Former DySP Anupama Shenoy.

Eyes set on six seats of Uttar Kannada and eight seats of Dakshin Kannada ahead of the assembly elections, the BJP is going all out against the Siddaramaiah government with the Hindutva poll plank. Hegde minced no words in deeming the Siddaramaiah government anti-Hindu and pro-minorities. "We will begin Bengaluru Chalo over murders of Hindu activist and Siddaramaiah better leave his seat by then. Even Allah will be with us in this fight," Hegde said after an Azaan (a call for prayer) began from a nearby mosque during his speech. "We are with Hindus but every person born in Hindustan is a Hindu irrespective of what religion he belongs to," the union minister said asking if minorities were willing to accept that they were Hindus too.

The four-day janasuraksha yatre will culminate in Mangaluru on March 6 where Uttar Prades Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is expected to address a rally. The end of Janasuraksha yatra will be the start point of BJP's next campaign- Bengaluru chalo. Leaders of the BJP intend to stage massive protests in the capital city over deaths of Hindu activists demanding the ouster of Siddaramaiah. The Congress has remained unfazed by the protests while the BJP will continue its yatra from Udupi and Mangaluru.

Karnataka Assembly Election dates Date of notification April 17 Last date to file nominations April 24 Last date to withdraw nominations April 27 Date of polling May 12 Date of counting May 15

OneIndia News

