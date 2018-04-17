Karnataka polls: AAP releases second list of candidates

Aam Aadmi Party released its 2nd list of candidates for Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018 at the Bangalore Press Club. In charge of State Political Affairs and Co-Convener, Shivakumar Chengalraya released the list.

People are eagerly looking for alternate politics and change from the traditional politics of the state. Our Delhi Government's work in the last three years, particularly in the field of Education and Health Care, has boosted our confidence, he said.

The Candidates are:

1. Asif Herkal - Devarahipparagi

2. Ajit Babu - Ramanagara

3. B R Bhaskar Prasad - Mahadevapura

4. A Ilangovan - Gandhinagar

5. Farooqsaab Nadaf - Belagavi (North)

6. Sadananda Metri - Belagavi (South)

7. Sanjeeva Kumar Karikal - Kalaburgi North

8. Dr. Sundara Gowda - Chickamagaluru

9. B Prabhuswamy - Gubbi

10. S F Patil - Dharawad (Rural)

Karnataka Assembly Election dates Date of notification April 17 Last date to file nominations April 24 Last date to withdraw nominations April 27 Date of polling May 12 Date of counting May 15

