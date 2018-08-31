Karnataka local bodies elections LIVE: 8,340 candidates are in fray

Bengaluru, Aug 31: The first phase of elections to Karnataka Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) has begun. Polling is underway for 105 urban local bodies in 22 districts of the state.

Polling underway for three city corporations, 29 city councils, 53 municipalities and 20 town panchayats. Elections will also be held to three major city corporations, in Mysuru, Tumakuru and Shivamogga as the Karnataka High Court cleared a case regarding reservation of wards in these constituencies.

the Congress, the JD(S) and the BJP have fielded candidates in the 2,574 wards in 105 local bodies going to the polls. The counting of votes for these elections will be done on 1 September.

The wards, which are spread over eight districts of south Karnataka, three districts in the coastal region and 11 districts of north Karnataka, have a registered voter base of more than 3.6 million.

In the 2013 ULB elections held in 4,976 seats, the Congress had won 1,960 seats, while BJP and JD(S) had won 905 each, while independents bagged the remaining 1,206 seats.

Stay tuned for live updates:

According to reports, around 100 people protest outside polling booth at Ward Number 5 in Tumkur. For the first time, NOTA (none of the above) option is being introduced in the ULB polls in Karnataka. EVMs will be used for the polling. Arrangements have been made to use 4,640 ballet units and 4,940 control units. Ward 19 in Kalaburagi district's Afzalpur town council has no candidates in the fray, reports The New Indian Express. In all, 8,340 candidates, including 2,306 from the Congress, 2,203 from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and 1,397 from the Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) are in the fray for the ULBs, while 814 are contesting in the city corporations, including 135 from Congress, 130 from BJP and 129 from JD(S). The Karnataka government has declared a holiday on August 31 for urban local bodies (ULBs) polls. The holiday extends to all government employees, schools and colleges, including grant-in-aid institutions. Voting will take place from 7 am to 5 pm. Elections to three ULBs in Kodagu district were postponed due to the damage after heavy rains and floods. Polling underway for 14 urban local bodies in Belagavi district. Total 987 candidates are in the fray for 323 wards in the district. Polling underway for 2 city councils, 2 town panchayats & 10 municipalities. Polling underway for 2 city councils & 3 municipalities in Hassan. 486 candidates are in the fray for 135 wards in the district. Polling underway for city corporations and 3 municipalities in Mysuru. Polling underway for 23 wards each in Piriyapatna, T-Narasipura and HDKote. Over 7.98 lakh voters to exercise franchise at 65 wards in Mysuru palike.