'Karnataka police probe in sorry state, please intervene', Kalaburgi’s widow tells SC

The Supreme Court has issued notices to the Central Bureau of Investigation among others on a petition that sought for a probe by the Special Investigating Team into the M M Kalaburgi murder case.

The petition was filed by Kalaburgi's wife, Umadevi who sought for a SIT probe into the 2015 murder. In her petition, she told the SC that there is a pattern to the murders. She said that the murder of other rationalists, Narendra Dhabolkar and Narendra Pansare were similar and hence there needs to be a coordinated probe.

Stating that the probe by the Karnataka police is in a sorry state, she said that it was the same organisation that carried out all the three murders. She further alleged that the killers in all the three murders were the same and hence a coordinated probe into the three incidents would help crack the case soon.

The court also issued notices to the Centre, National Investigation Agency, Maharashtra and Karnataka governments.

