    Karnataka: Now Lingayat seer says govt seeking 30% cut for grants

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Apr 18: A Lingayat seer in Karnataka has alleged that the Karnataka government gives grants to mutts only after taking a 30 per cent commission as cut. The accusation comes just days after the contractors' association alleged that the government was demanding 40 per cent commission on projects.

    Lingayat seer Dingaleshwar Swamy said everyone knows what is happening. If a grant is given to a swamiji (mutt), it is given only after 30 per cent commission is taken as cut, he said.

    The government led by Basavaraj Bommai is under fire after a contractor from Udupi killed himself after alleging that he was harassed by K S Eshwarappa. Last week Eshwarappa resigned as Cabinet Minister days after refusing to do so. He had said that he had decided to resign because he did not want to put those who helped him rise in an uncomfortable situation.

    lingayat karnataka

    Story first published: Monday, April 18, 2022, 13:45 [IST]
    X