Karnataka: How the numbers stand and why it is a losing battle for Cong-JD(S)

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, July 07: The coalition government in Karnataka is on the brink of a collapse after 13 MLAs from the Congress and JD(S) resigned. The MLAs met with Governor Vajubhai Vala, even as their resignations hang in the balance as they were not presented directly to the Speaker as mandated under the anti-defection law.

The Speaker would meet with the MLAs on Tuesday. If the Speaker accepts the resignations, then the strength of the coalition comes down to 105. This BJP too has 105 MLAs in the house and this would in turn lead to a floor test ahead of the budget session that begins on July 12.

Curtains for JD(S)-Congress govt in Karnataka: Why July 12 could be the date

As an immediate measure, the Congress and JD(S) could end up offering ministerial berths to the MLAs who have resigned. There were already calls for existing ministers to resign to accommodate the sulking MLAs.

However the woes for the coalition are unlikely to end as there is speculation that 6 more MLAs are likely to resign on Monday. If this were to happen, then the BJP will be able to easily form the government as the House strength would come down drastically.

For the coalition the biggest blow came from Ramalinga Reddy, the Congress heavyweight. Out of the 13 MLAs who have resigned, 5 are from Bengaluru city. Even as the Congress and JD(S) are firefighting sources tell OneIndia that it would be extremely difficult to save the government as most of the MLAs are determined to stick to their decision.

How the numbers stand:

Before the resignations:

Total strength: 224

Congress+JD(S): 118

Magic number: 113

BJP: 105

BSP: 1

Congress: 79

JD(S): 37

Independent: 2

After the resignations:

Total strength: 211

Congress+JD(S): 105

Magic number: 106

BJP: 105

BSP: 1

Congress: 69

JD(S): 34

Independent: 2