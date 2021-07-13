Karnataka HC to pass order today on Twitter India MD's plea against UP police summons

Thawarchand Gehlot all set to be sworn-in as Governor of Karnataka on July 11

Bengaluru, July 13: The Karnataka High Court would pass an order in a petition filed by Twitter India managing director Manish Maheshwari, challenging the jurisdiction of the Uttar Pradesh Police in summoning him for questioning in person.

Twitter India MD Manish Maheshwari, who has been held responsible for the incident, has sought the quashing of a notice issued by UP police seeking his physical presence in connection with a case registered for uploading and circulating a "communal sensitive" video on the platform.

He argued that Maheshwari is merely an employee at the United States based company and as such cannot be held accountable for a video uploaded by any user on the platform.

"Who am I? An employee. Twitter is not controlled or administered by me, Maheshwari submitted in his petition to the Karnataka high court.

What is Loni assault case

The Ghaziabad Police have booked Twitter, besides some journalists and Congress leaders over circulation of a video in which the elderly man says he was thrashed and asked to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' on June 5. The Uttar Pradesh police claim the video was shared to cause communal unrest.

The Loni assault video, which went viral on social media, Saifi purportedly says he was attacked by some young men and forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram'. But, according to the district police, he has not made any such allegations in his FIR lodged on June 7, two days after the incident.

