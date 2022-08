Karnataka govt to decide on use of Idgah maidan for Ganesh festival

Bengaluru, Aug 30: Hours after the Supreme Court refused to grant permission to conduct the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration at Bengaluru's Idgah Maidan, the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday rejected a plea challenging permission for allowing Ganesh Chaturthi rituals at Eidgah ground at Hubbali-Dharwad.

Story first published: Tuesday, August 30, 2022, 23:44 [IST]