    Bengaluru, Jan 19: The Karnataka government on Wednesday has revised guidelines for testing, isolation and quarantine. For the general population, patients in home isolation shall be released after at least seven days have passed from testing positive and no fever for three preceding and successive days and no re-testing is required after the home isolation period is over.

    Karnataka govt revises guidelines for testing, quarantine and isolation: Check here

    Check out the revised guidelines:

    For General Population
    • Testing:
    o All symptomatics shall compulsorily be tested by RAT (up to 30% of total tests) and the RAT
    negatives shall be followed up by RT-PCR as per ICMR protocol.
    o All Primary contacts-at home and workplace including asymptomatic, irrespective of age
    and comorblditles, shall be tested.
    • Isolation: The patient under home Isolation shall be released after at least 7 days have passed
    from testing positive and no fever for 3 preceding & successive days. There is no need for re-
    testing after the home isolation period Is over.
    • Quarantine for Primary contacts: 7 days of home quarantine and no testing is required before
    release.

    I. Healthcare Workers (HCWs), Frontline Workers (FLWs), Administrative, Statutory, and
    Constitutional Functionaries:

    • Testing:
    If any healthcare worker Is manifesting signs and symptoms suggestive of Covid-19, he/she
    shall be tested
    • Isolation: For those asymptomatics/mild symptoms, home isolation or hotel CCC is
    recommended for 5 days. If asymptomatic during the preceding 3 days, with oxygen saturation
    2 94% at room air, then he/she shall be released from isolation with an advisory to strictly
    wear a mask always (or PPE In case of HCWs working in Covid facilities) when people are
    around, for next five days.
    • Quarantine for Primary contacts: 3 days of home quarantine or Institutional quarantine and if
    asymptomatic can be released thereafter, without any testing.

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 19:56 [IST]
    X