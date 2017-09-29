Karnataka govt plans online question paper delivery for SSLC, PU students

The Karnataka government is planning to implement online Question Paper Delivery System (QPDS) in order to replace the physical distribution of papers to the for Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) and pre-university (PU) exam centres.

The idea is to prevent any kind of question paper leakage among the students. The question papers will be uploaded 45 minutes before the commencement of the examination.

QPDS aims to increase transparency and prevent question paper leakage by eliminating two steps which have been associated with malpractices - transport of the question papers and their storage in store rooms manned by officials.

According to the experts, the existing practice of storing question papers in government treasuries and transporting them by road to exam centres was prone to leakage.

The model is similar to the online question paper delivery system (QPDS) that Visvesvaraya Technological University implemented four years ago.

About 15 lakh students appear for the SSLC and PU exams every year. The government came under severe attack when the II PU chemistry question paper was leaked twice in a span of 10 days last year.

OneIndia News