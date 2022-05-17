YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Karnataka govt has taken away our powers: Election Commission tells High Court

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Bengaluru, May 17: The Karnataka State Election Commission has informed the High Court that the state government had taken away its powers to conduct polls for Zilla Panchayat and Taluk Panchayats as mandated by the Supreme Court.

    The Commission filed a memo before a vacation division bench of the High Court comprising Justice SG Pandit and Justice MG Uma after the Supreme Court direction to hold the ZP-TP elections immediately, last week.

    Karnataka govt has taken away our powers: Election Commission tells High Court
    Karnataka govt has taken away our powers: Election Commission tells High Court

    On asking why the Commission had approached the court instead of following the apex court's orders, the counsel informed the Court that the State Government had withdrawn the Election Commission's power on delimitation of constituencies and drawing up the reservation list.

    Without these the State EC was unable to announce the election schedule. The State had formed a separate panel for the delimitation and reservation even though the EC had completed the exercise on its own.

    The EC had challenged this before the High Court. The court observed that a detailed examination of the petition was necessary and adjourned the hearing to May 23. PTI

    Comments

    More KARNATAKA News  

    Read more about:

    karnataka high court

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 17:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 17, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X