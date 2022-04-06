Karnataka girl who defied hijab ban gets honourable mention, a poem from Al Qaeda chief

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 06: Al Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri says that he was moved by the defiance of the Karnataka college student who took on a group of men protesting against hijab.

He also composed a poem praising the girl. He further attacked countries that had banned hijab. The nine minute video was released by the Al Qaeda's official Shabab media. The same was also verified by SITE Intel-Jihadist Threat.

AQ Leader Zawahiri Promotes Female Symbol of Hijab in India, Remarks on February 2022 Protests https://t.co/K3hzpLpRiW pic.twitter.com/XTo4pUGpzo — SITE Intel - Jihadist Threat (@siteintel_jt) April 5, 2022

Zawahiri who made his first appearance since November praised Muskan Khan who had taken on students from Karnatka who had objected to her wearing a burqa in an educational institution. She also chanted Allahu Akbar when the students chanted Jai Shri Ram.

The Al Qaeda chief said that he came to know about the girl through videos and the social media. I was so moved by the act of a sister he said. I decided to write a poem for her after raised cries of Takbeer, he also said.

The video also confirms that the Zawahir is still alive. In 2020 he was reported to have died of natural causes. However a few months later videos of him surfaced. In November 2021 another video of him was put out in which he is heard criticising the United Nations for being hostile towards Islam.

In 2019, Zawahiri had posted a video threatening the Indian Army. He said that the mujahideen must liberate Kashmiri jihad from the clutches of Pakistan's intelligence. He also accuses the Pakistani's of betraying the Jihadis both in Afghanistan and Kashmir.

Story first published: Wednesday, April 6, 2022, 11:04 [IST]