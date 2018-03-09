Karnataka elections: To win over the booths, BJP seeks help of RSS

The RSS is set to play a major role in the upcoming Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018. While it would not directly involve itself in the elections, it would help the BJP which is making a bid to form the next government in Karnataka.

The RSS known for its organisational capabilities would be of great help to the BJP at the booth levels. It may be recalled that the party boss, Amit Shah had said that if the BJP could win booths, it would win the elections in Karnataka.

Recently top BJP leaders from Karnataka, B S Yeddyurappa and Ananth Kumar had met with several RSS leaders. The meeting that was held earlier this week discussed the strategy ahead of the elections.

The RSS decided that it would render services to any of the party leaders who would seek its help. However, there would not be any direct involvement. The RSS would also inspire a large number of people to go out and vote.

"If democracy has to be strengthened, a large number of people should come in the open to exercise their votes to elect right candidates. This type of campaign our Swayamsevaks will carry out," an RSS leader recently told PTI. Apart from this, the Swayamsevaks are free to assist BJP in office matters too, he said. He also said it was difficult to give the numbers of participating Swayamsevaks, "but thousands of them will be helping BJP."

In a recently-held meeting, BJP President Amit Shah had reportedly assured top RSS leaders at its headquarters in Nagpur that the party would certainly win Karnataka elections.

Karnataka Assembly Election dates Date of notification April 17 Last date to file nominations April 24 Last date to withdraw nominations April 27 Date of polling May 12 Date of counting May 15

OneIndia News

