Karnataka elections: The children of these Congress leaders will contest polls

The Congress released its first list of candidates on Sunday for the Karnataka assembly elections. Only a few leaders managed to get their children a seat to contest the polls.

One of them included Dr. Yathindra, the son of Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah. He will be contesting from Varuna, the constituency that he father won from in 2008 and 2013.

The high command has also issued a ticket to Sowmya Reddy, the daughter of home minister, Ramalinga Reddy. She would contest from the Jayanagar constituency.

Former union minister, K H Muniyappa's daughter Roopa Shashidhar will contest from KGF while law minister, T B Jayachandra's son Santhosh Jayachandra would fight from the Chikkanayakanahalli constituency.

Son of former MLA Shyam Bheem Ghatge, Amit Ghatge will contest from Kudachi while S K Srinivas Kariyanna, son of former MLA, Kariyanna has been given a ticket from Shivamogga rural.

Vijaykumar Ramakrishna, son of former minister G Ramakrishna will contest from Gulbarga rural.

PWD minister, H C Mahadevappa was unable to push the candidature of his son, Sunil Bose. He was hoping that his son gets a ticket from T Narasipura.

Karnataka Assembly Election dates Date of notification April 17 Last date to file nominations April 24 Last date to withdraw nominations April 27 Date of polling May 12 Date of counting May 15

