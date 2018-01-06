Karnataka elections: No truck with Cong, BJP says JD(S)

The Janata Dal (S) has ruled out any truck with the Congress or the BJP in the upcoming Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018 said former Chief Minister of Karnataka, H D Kumaraswamy.

He also went on to state that the meeting between his father H D Deve Gowda and Union Minister Piyush Goyal was not linked to the elections. It was about a proposed project in Hassan, he also said.

Speaking to the media in Belagavi, he said that his party would field candidates in all 224 constituencies. He sounded confident while stating that the JD(S) would win 45 seats in North Karnataka.

Speaking about the alliance with the BJP, Kumaraswamy said that it was a ploy by the Congress to mislead the Muslim voters. He also blamed the leaders of both the Congress and JD(S) for the spate of violent incidents in Dakshin Kannada.

OneIndia News