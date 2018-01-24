Karnataka elections: 'In 100 days Congress will exit power', says BJP

The BJP has given the Congress 100 days to exit from power in Karnataka. Union Minister and the BJP's Karnataka in-charge Prakash Javadekar said all survey polls conducted ahead of the Karnataka assembly elections 2018 will be proven wrong.

He said that the BJP will comfortably win 150 seats. He said that during the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections several surveys had claimed that the Congress would win more seats. However, the BJP proved everyone wrong and came to power.

In the next 100 days you will see the Congress exiting from power, he said during an interaction with party workers in Mangaluru and Udupi. This election is not between two parties, but a battle of two cultures. The fight is between the caste and money politics of the Congress and the principles, sacrifice and determination of the BJP.

Karnataka Assembly Election dates Date of notification April 17 Last date to file nominations April 24 Last date to withdraw nominations April 27 Date of polling May 12 Date of counting May 15

OneIndia News

