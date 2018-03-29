Karnataka elections: Full list of Congress candidates by April 15

Ahead of the highly anticipated, Karnataka assembly elections 2018 to be conducted on May 12, the ruling Congress in the state has said that it would announce the list of its candidates by April 15.

"We will announce candidates for all 224 assembly constituencies in a single phase. As the date of the election has already been announced, we need to do it as soon as possible," Pradesh Congress president G Parameshwara told reporters.

Stating that the party's central election committee will meet after the screening committee meeting on April 9 and April 10, he noted that the list of party candidates for the state polls will be out by April 15.

The Election Commission had yesterday announced that a single phase election would be conducted in the southern state on May 12 and the counting of votes will be taken up on May 15.

As part of the poll preparations, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Parameshwara are holding back to back meetings with ministers in-charge of various districts and the election manifesto committee.

Explaining the process of selection of candidates, the KPCC president said the Pradesh Election Committee has already held its meeting and taken certain decisions, which has been conveyed to the leadership in Delhi.

"As part of the same process, the chief minister and myself are holding discussions with district in-charge ministers today, to gather their opinion that will help in the selection of candidates," he said.

"In continuation of this process, there will be a screening committee meeting in Delhi on April 9 and 10 where we will put forward all the information we have gathered, following which the decisions will be taken," Parameshwara added.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi had earlier this month constituted the screening committee for the upcoming Karnataka assembly polls. The committee is headed by senior party leader Madhusudan Mistry, which will also comprise party MPs Tamradhwaj Sahu and Gaurav Gogoi.

AICC General Secretary In-charge of the state K C Venugopal, G Parameshwara and Siddaramaiah are ex-officio members of the committee.

Parameshwara also said that the party was in the process of finalising the list of 40-star campaigners for the polls.

Karnataka Assembly Election dates Date of notification April 17 Last date to file nominations April 24 Last date to withdraw nominations April 27 Date of polling May 12 Date of counting May 15

