Karnataka elections: Dinesh Gundu Rao 'regrets' remark on Yogi

Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao, who had called Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath a 'Dhongi', on Sunday said that he "regretted" the kind of words he used. The BJP is out on the streets over Rao's remark, and even demanded an apology from Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

"Father of Unnao victim has died, the girl is threatening to immolate herself. What kind of governance is this? I, however, regret the kind of words I used for him (UP CM). This is an emotional & sensitive issue for me," Gundu Rao told news agency ANI.

The PM should sack him as he is not a Yogi but a Dhongi (fake), Rao had said while taking part in a candle lit protest held by the KPCC against the rape incidents in UP and Jammu.

Gundu Rao said if Adityanath came to Karnataka he should be sent him back.

"If he comes next time to Karnataka, he should be beaten with your sandals. Drive him out," he said.

The BJP came down heavily on these statements and decided to launch a state wide agitation against the comments. Party general Secretary Ravi Kumar told reporters that the BJP demanded an apology from AICC president Rahul Gandhi.

"Gandhi should apologise and sack Rao. The BJP would launch statewide agitation against Rao and the Congress party," he said.

