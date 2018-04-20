Karnataka elections: Behind the scenes, will BSY take on Siddaramaiah at Badami


There is plenty of activity behind the scenes in the BJP which takes on the Congress in the May 12 Karnataka elections. The BJP has released two lists and is yet to come up with the final one with 72 names.

Prior to the elections, the party had indicated that no sitting MPs would be given a ticket to contest the assembly elections. An exception was however made to B S Yeddyurappa and Sriramulu taking into consideration their clout among the voters.

However there now appears to be a demand being by Anant Kumar Hegde who is a union minister. He is keen on contesting from the Kumta constituency. However, if Yeddyurappa has his way, he would field Shobha Karandlage from the constituency.

In another development, the BJP is keen on getting Yeddyurappa to contest from Badami. The Congress is expected to announce the name of Siddaramaiah from this constituency. While the BJP feels it would be a good strategy to keep Siddaramaiah under check, Yeddyurappa is however not ready for it.

Karnataka Assembly Election dates
Date of notification April 17
Last date to file nominations April 24
Last date to withdraw nominations April 27
Date of polling May 12
Date of counting May 15
