BJP workers from Arasikere constituency are worried as the party candidate Dr. Arun Somanna, the son of senior BJP leader V Somanna, hasn't begun his campaign. The party workers want BS Yeddyurappa to resolve the issue soon. Dr. Arun Somanna's was given ticket contest from Arasikere in the third list released by the BJP on Friday.

There are contrasting reports about the reason for Dr Arun Somanna's absence in the assembly ahead of the assembly elections. According to a private television report, V Somanna is upset the BJP leadership for not allowing him to contest from Hanur assembly constituency. He has been given a ticket to contest from Bengaluru's Govindaraj Nagar.

Govindaraj Nagar is going to be tough for Somanna as the sitting Congress MLA Priya Krishna is a strong contender. Govindraj Nagar Assembly constituency in West Bengaluru has the honour of sending to the state Assembly the youngest MLA- Mr Priya Krishna- not once but twice in 2009 and 2013. Mr Krishna is also one of the richest politicians in Karnataka.

Mr Krishna made his debut in the Lower House defeating V.Somanna of the BJP about a decade ago. Somanna had to vacate the seat after he defected from the Congress to the BJP but lost to Mr Krishna in 2009.

According to the other report, V Somanna is reportedly not interested in fielding his son from Arasikere as it is difficult for him to campaign in two constituencies simultaneously.

Karnataka Assembly Election dates Date of notification April 17 Last date to file nominations April 24 Last date to withdraw nominations April 27 Date of polling May 12 Date of counting May 15

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day