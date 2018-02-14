About JDS Manifesto for Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018

The Karnataka elections will be held on May 12. The Election Commission also said that the counting would be held on May 15.

JDS manifesto for 2018 Karnataka elections has not been announced yet. You will find the manifesto here as soon as it is released.

Karnataka elections will be a three-cornered contest with the BJP and Congress also campaigning hard to return to power.

The JD(S) is already in campaign mode. It has been focusing on its strongholds of rural Bengaluru, Mandya and the Mysuru region. Apart from this, the JD(S) has also been reaching out to the Veerashaivas and Kurubas to elect him chief minister again.

The JDS had in its 2013 manifesto promised new inter-state river water and rural India policies and vowed to protect Karnataka's interests which the national parties had "totally failed" to safeguard.

The manifesto also said the party believes corruption flows from higher to lower level and it feels necessary to take steps to remove graft at higher levels in government.

The manifesto also focuses on employment for youth, women empowerment, health, industrial policy, commerce, election reform, protection of environment and others.

JDS 2013 Manifesto

Karnataka Assembly Election dates Date of notification April 17 Last date to file nominations April 24 Last date to withdraw nominations April 27 Date of polling May 12 Date of counting May 15

