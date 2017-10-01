Karnataka: Debt-ridden farmer commits suicide in Kalaburagi

A debt-ridden farmer allegedly committed suicide on Sunday by hanging himself from a tree at his farm in Kalaburagi's Chincholi area.

The farmer has been identified as Bikku (53). It is said that the farmer had suffered extensive loss and was not in a position to repay his loans taken from banks and private money lenders. Meanwhile, a case has been registered at Chincholli police station.

Earlier in June, the Karnataka Government announced a waiver of short term loans of farmers till Rs 50, 000 from cooperative banks.

Karnataka Agriculture Minister Krishna Byre Gowda had also asserted that the state government has given many incentives to farmers directly and indirectly.

The government of Karnataka has reported that 184 farmers committed suicide in the state during the last three months.

OneIndia News