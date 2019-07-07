  • search
    Karnataka crisis: Shah confident that BJP will form government

    By Anuj Cariappa
    Hyderabad, July 07: BJP president, Amit Shah expressed confidence that the party will be able to form the government amidst the raging crisis within the Congress- JD(S) coalition government.

    The BJP is already the single largest party in Karnataka and if not immediately, we are sure to form the government there, he said. In the years to come the south will be a BJP citadel and in Telangana we have the potential to grow, he also said.

    He also expressed confidence that the BJP would grow in the other southern states of Andhra Pradesh and Kerala as well. Shah addressed a massive rally in Shamshabad, where he kicked of a membership drive.

    Karnataka: How the numbers stand and why it is a losing battle for Cong-JD(S)

    Shah expressed happiness that the BJP won 19 per cent of the votes in Telangana. He said that in as many as 17 seats in the country, the BJP had secured more than 50 per cent of the vote share in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections. I am sure that the BJP would win more than 50 per cent of the votes in Telangana alone the next elections, Shah also said.

    Story first published: Sunday, July 7, 2019, 9:29 [IST]
