Karnataka: COVID-19 fatality rate among doctors lowest

    Bengaluru, June 08: Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Tuesday said nine doctors have lost their lives to COVID-19 during the second wave of the pandemic, which is one of the lowest among medical practitioners in the country.

    Sharing details on his Twitter handle, Sudhakar said, "Karnataka has one of the lowest mortality rates among doctors during the second wave.

    Of the 646 doctors, who succumbed to Covid-19 in the country, Karnataka accounts for 9.

    This is a testimony to steps taken by our Government in protecting Covid Warriors."

    According to the Indian Medical Association, the highest is Delhi with 109 deaths followed by Bihar 97 and UP 79.

    Karnataka on Monday reported 11,958 fresh COVID infections and 340 deaths while there are 2,38,824 active cases.

    The state has so far reported 27,07,481 infections and 31,920 fatalities since the outbreak of COVID-19.

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 8, 2021, 14:49 [IST]
