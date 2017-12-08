Karnataka: Controversial scribe Ravi Belagere arrested for hiring supari killers

Written By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

Editor of a Kannada tabloid and controversial journalist Ravi Belegere has been arrested for allegedly hiring supari killers to eliminate his colleague. The Bengaluru City Crime Branch police arrested Belagere after an arms dealer confessed to accepting money for the supari.

Karnataka: Controversial scribe Ravi Belagere arrested for hiring supari killers
Journalist Ravi Belegere

"Ravi Belagere hired supari killers to murder his colleague identified as Sunil Geggaravalli. An arms dealer who we arrested recently confessed to accepting money to carry out the killing. We have registered an FIR and arrested Belagere. A revolver and a double-barreled gun have been seized from his possession," Satish Kumar, Additional Commission, CCB said.

The CCB police had arrested notorious criminal Tahir Hussain earlier this week for illegal possession of weapons. He is said to have revealed the sinister plot during interrogation. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Gauri Lankesh murder case was also slated to question the accused for possessing a country-made pistol, a weapon similar to the one used in Gauri's murder.

Belagere is the Editor of Kannada tabloid, Hi Bangalore. He was facing arrest in a breach of privilege motion following Karnataka assembly speaker K B Koliwad's orders. The Karnataka High Court had, however, ordered an interim stay on the arrest.

OneIndia News

Read more about:

karanataka, editor, arrested

Story first published: Friday, December 8, 2017, 16:45 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 8, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...

For Breaking News from Oneindia
Get instant news updates throughout the day.