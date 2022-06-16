Karnataka Congress workers raise slogans, protest over questioning of Rahul Gandhi by ED

Bengaluru, Jun 16: Karnataka Congress workers on Thursday raised slogans and protested over the questioning of its national leader Rahul Gandhi by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the National Herald case.

The Congress' Karnataka unit will lay siege to Raj Bhavan in protest against the "torture" meted out to Rahul Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate, which is questioning him in the National Herald money laundering case, the party announced today. It also accused the BJP government at the Centre of indulging in "vendetta politics."

#WATCH | Bengaluru: Karnataka Congress workers raise slogans and protest over the questioning of Rahul Gandhi by ED in the National Herald case. A march has been organised from the party office to Raj Bhavan to give a memorandum and complaint letter against BJP. pic.twitter.com/pUN0bFq74w — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2022

A march has been organised from the party office to Raj Bhavan to give a memorandum and complaint letter against BJP.

State Congress president D K Shivakumar said they are protesting against the vindictive politics and the misuse of central agencies. ''Protest) is our right, we will fight for justice. They (ED) are not taking cases of any BJP leaders, they are harassing only Congress people,'' he said.

Congress stands behind the Gandhi family and will not fear jail, the KPCC leadership said, as it hit out at the central government and Delhi police for alleged atrocities against its workers and leaders in the national capital and not allowing them to go to the AICC office.

DCP East Bheema Shankar Guled said,'' HC had earlier ordered that protests won't be held anywhere except Freedom Park - we conveyed it to them. They gave us in writing about protest but we rejected it.We conveyed it to them in morning too. If they proceed, we'll take them into preventive custody.''

Rahul Gandhi appeared before the ED on Wednesday for the third straight day of questioning in the National Herald money laundering case, with the agency seeking answers about his "personal role" in taking decisions with regard to the media organisation and its owner Young Indian.

The probe pertains to alleged financial irregularities in the Congress-promoted Young Indian Private Limited, which owns the National Herald newspaper. The newspaper is published by the AJL and owned by Young Indian Private Limited. Rahul Gandhi's mother and Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who is currently admitted to a hospital in New Delhi due to Covid-related issues, has also been summoned by the agency for questioning in the case on June 23.

