    Karnataka CM in Delhi on 2-day visit to discuss state issues with Central ministers

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Aug 25: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai is in the national capital on a two-day visit to discuss state issues such as agriculture and irrigation projects with the central ministers.

    Basavaraj S Bommai

    Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol, state Health Minister K Sudhakar, and Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani have accompanied Bommai.

    "I am going to meet Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar to discussion various schemes, including doubling the income of farmers," Bommai told reporters here.

    The Karnataka chief minister said he will meet Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and discuss issues related to Mekedatu project, Mahadayi and Bhadra rivers.

    He is also scheduled to meet Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari and Health Minister Manasukh Mandaviya on Thursday.

    On the gang-rape reports in Mysore, the chief minister said a direction has been issued to the police chief to take appropriate action.

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 25, 2021, 18:19 [IST]
    X