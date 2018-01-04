Karnataka CM condemns murder of Bajrang Dal activist, warns state against 'communal propaganda'

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday condemned the murder of a Bajrang Dal activist in Suratkal town near Mangaluru.

The chief minister congratulated Mangalore City Police for swiftly solving the case and warned general public against communal propoganda.

"I condemn the dastardly act of murdering young Deepak Rao (Bajrang Dal activist), and offer my deepest condolences to the family for their loss. While we know the loss is irreparable, we have announced Rs 10 lakhs as compensation to the family," he said.

Siddaramaiah said that he has asked the Mangalore Police Commissioner to ensure fair investigation so that the culprits of Deepak Rao, are punished to the fullest extent of law.

He further appealed to the people to not swayed away by the propaganda to divide society.

"My sincere appeal to the citizens of Dakshina Kannada not to be swayed by mischievous propaganda by forces that seek to divide our society on communal lines," he said.

Rao, a volunteer of the Bajrang Dal, was hacked to death on Wednesday in Suratkal near Mangaluru. The Mangaluru police arrested four people in connection with the case. While two are in police custody, two more are being treated for bullet wounds in a hospital in Mangaluru after police opened fire at the suspects while giving them a chase.

