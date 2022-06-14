Karnataka CM breaks down after watching ‘777 Charlie’ movie

Bengaluru, Jun 14: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai broke down after watching Rakshit Shetty starrer movie "777 Charlie" in Bengaluru. Bommai was teary-eyed and he reportedly couldn't hold back the tears rolling down his cheeks after watching Charlie.

"Rakshit Shetty's character and his acting is superb, it is not easy to play this character. Acting by complementing the feelings of Charlie (the dog) and stitching both emotions is superb." "... this film 100 per cent synchronises with emotions, especially the emotion of a dog, which expresses its emotions through eyes...the film is superb and every one should watch ... I always say it is unconditional love, which is pure. This cinema has brought out purity in love through Rakshit Shetty and Charlie," said the CM who broke down, his voice choking.

Rakshit Shetty in Bommai's presence said, "from the day the movie was ready we were trying to (get him to watch it). As we had seen videos about his affection and love for animals, especially dogs.." Having seen his reaction to the loss of his pet dog, our team was sure that he would like this movie, he added.

The Chief Minister organised a funeral for their family dog and was upset for a couple of days following the tragedy.

On July 12, 2021, Bommai tweeted in Kannada which translated to, "Today we lost our pet dog Sunny. I'm in great pain as I lost a family member. Sunny loved mingling with everyone who came home. Om Shanti."

777 Charlie is a simple yet emotional tale of a lonely man named Dharma, played by Rakshit Shetty, who very much keeps to himself after losing his family to an accident long ago. He works at a factory and is involved in nothing except whiling away time boozing or sleeping.

There comes a dog, a stray labrador, who escapes a puppy mill. Charlie chooses Dharma, and despite initial aversion, Dharma warms up to the dog over time. Eventually, they forge an unprecedented bond.

Both of them become best friends, and Dharma's life begins to change for good. There comes the conflict in the form of a terminal illness. But here, it is Charlie, who is affected. What do Dharma do to live up to the life that he and Charlie wanted, what happens next forms the crux of 777 Charlie.

Director Kiranraj K beautifully depicted the story, which is very high on emotions in the second half. The life and journey of Dharma and his four-legged-companion is an experience to be felt.

Rakshit Shetty produced the film under Paramvah in association with GS Gupta.

