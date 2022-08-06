India
YouTube
  • search
Trending Vice Presidential Election 2022 Web-Stories Explainer Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Karnataka CM Bommai tests Covid positive, cancels Delhi trip

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Bengaluru, Aug 6: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms and that his trip to New Delhi stands cancelled. He said he has isolated himself at home.

    "I have tested positive for Covid-19 with mild symptoms and have isolated myself at home. Those who came in touch with me in the last few days, kindly isolate yourself and get yourself tested. My trip to Delhi stands cancelled," Bommai tweeted.

    Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai
    Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai

    Bommai was to travel to New Delhi today to take part in third meeting of the national committee of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' and NITI Aayog's Governing Council meeting to be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi this evening and August 7 morning respectively.

    BSY can never retire; will fight 2023 polls under his guidance: Karnataka CM Basavaraj BommaiBSY can never retire; will fight 2023 polls under his guidance: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

    He was also expected to meet BJP's national leadership and hold discussions regarding recent developments in the state and preparations for 2023 assembly polls.

    Bommai had attended a series of meetings and events throughout the day on Friday like- the State High-Level Clearance Committee (SHLCC), inaugural of annual Independence Day flower show at Lalbagh's glass house, Annual General Meeting of Bangalore Chamber of Industry and Commerce (BCIC), among others.

    Comments

    More BASAVARAJ BOMMAI News  

    Read more about:

    basavaraj bommai karnataka chief minister isolated

    Story first published: Saturday, August 6, 2022, 11:04 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 6, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X