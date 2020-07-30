Karnataka CET 2020: 40 students with Covid-19 among 1.94 lakh to write CET in Karnataka

Bengaluru, July 30: As many as 40 students who have tested positive for coronavirus were among the 1.94 lakh students appearing for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test, which began on Thursday, Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said.

Taking a cue from the SSLC examination and the pre-university examination conducted by the Department of Public Instruction, the Karnataka government decided to proceed with the CET for PUC students.

The two-day examinations on Thursday and Friday are being conducted at the 497 centres across Karnataka, the Deputy Chief Minister, who holds the higher education portfolio, said after visiting a few of the examination centres.

He also said of the 1.94 lakh students enrolled for the test, 40,200 are appearing in Bengaluru at 83 centres.

He said 40 students writing the exam are infected by the coronavirus including 12 in Bengaluru.

"Elaborate arrangements have been made for the Covid-19 infected persons to appear for the exam. They were brought to the examination centres and dropped back to their respective places in the department's ambulance," the Deputy Chief Minister said.

Separate sitting arrangements have been made for these students.

As a precautionary measures, usage of masks and sanitisers have been made mandatory.

To maintain social distancing, a maximum of 24 students are allowed in one exam hall, he said.

"We are abiding by the guidelines issued by the High Court. Masks, sanitisers and social distancing are mandatory for the students. There are no shortcomings in the arrangements by the government. Students can happily appear for the exam," he added.

He also said this year the counselling for the allotment of seats will be entirely done online.

Meanwhile, at Government Dental College at Ballari, an invigilator appeared in personal protection equipment covering himself completely.

Five Covid-19 infected students, who appeared for the exam, expressed their satisfaction over the arrangements made in the college.