YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Karnataka: Bypolls to Belgaum, Basavakalyan, Maski to be held on April 17, counting on May 2

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Apr 10: Bypolls to Belgaum Lok Sabha constituency and two Karnataka assembly constituencies (Basavakalyan and Maski) is all set to be held on April 17, the Election Commission of India announced has announced. Counting will take place on May 2, the same day results of the elections in West Bengal, Kerala, Assam, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry will be declared.

    voting

    It can be seen that the Belgaum seat fell vacant after the death of former Union minister of state for Railways Suresh Angadi. The bypoll in Basavakalyan (Bidar) is being held to find a successor to Congress MLA B Narayan Rao. Both leaders succumbed to COVID-19 last September.

    Maski in Raichur has had no representation in the Assembly since former Congress MLA Pratapgouda Patil gravitated to the ruling BJP.

    West Bengal elections 2021: TMC candidate allegedly attacked during campaign in Cooch BeharWest Bengal elections 2021: TMC candidate allegedly attacked during campaign in Cooch Behar

    As per the schedule, nominations were filed till March 30 while the last date for withdrawal of candidatures was April 3. However, the poll panel is yet to announce the bypoll to Sindagi Assembly constituency in Vijayapura district.

    The seat has been vacant since the passing of Janata Dal (Secular) MLA MC Managuli in January.

    The EC also announced byelections to Tirupati parliamentary constituency in Andhra Pradesh and 12 other Assembly seats in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Rajasthan, Telangana and Uttarakhand.

    More KARNATAKA News

    Read more about:

    karnataka bypolls bjp politics

    Story first published: Saturday, April 10, 2021, 10:32 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 10, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X