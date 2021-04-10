Night curfew imposed in Bengaluru, 7 other cities of Karnataka from 10 pm to 5 am; Essential services exempted

Karnataka: Bypolls to Belgaum, Basavakalyan, Maski to be held on April 17, counting on May 2

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Bengaluru, Apr 10: Bypolls to Belgaum Lok Sabha constituency and two Karnataka assembly constituencies (Basavakalyan and Maski) is all set to be held on April 17, the Election Commission of India announced has announced. Counting will take place on May 2, the same day results of the elections in West Bengal, Kerala, Assam, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry will be declared.

It can be seen that the Belgaum seat fell vacant after the death of former Union minister of state for Railways Suresh Angadi. The bypoll in Basavakalyan (Bidar) is being held to find a successor to Congress MLA B Narayan Rao. Both leaders succumbed to COVID-19 last September.

Maski in Raichur has had no representation in the Assembly since former Congress MLA Pratapgouda Patil gravitated to the ruling BJP.

West Bengal elections 2021: TMC candidate allegedly attacked during campaign in Cooch Behar

As per the schedule, nominations were filed till March 30 while the last date for withdrawal of candidatures was April 3. However, the poll panel is yet to announce the bypoll to Sindagi Assembly constituency in Vijayapura district.

The seat has been vacant since the passing of Janata Dal (Secular) MLA MC Managuli in January.

The EC also announced byelections to Tirupati parliamentary constituency in Andhra Pradesh and 12 other Assembly seats in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Rajasthan, Telangana and Uttarakhand.