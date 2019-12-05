  • search
Trending Bypolls Citizenship Amendment Bill
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Karnataka by-election 2019 Updates: Voting ends, 60% voter turnout till 5.24 pm

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Bengaluru, Dec 05: Polling in all the 15 assembly segments in Karnataka concluded. The total number of voters turnout recorded 60 per cent, that is 37.78 lakh electors till 5.24 pm on Thursday. The maximum turnout recorded was 79.8 per cent in Chikkaballapura, and the minimum was 37.5 per cent in K R Puram in Bengaluru. Well, the counting and results will be declared on December 9. This result will reportedly decide B S Yediyurappa-led BJP governmen's fate in Karnataka, whether it will reign or fail to make government in the state.

    The by-election is particularly crucial to Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa for the survival of his four months old government. The BJP needs to win 6 seats to retain power.

    Karnataka by-election 2019 LIVE: Crucial polling in 15 assembly seats to begin today

    Stay tuned for all the updates LIVE:

    Newest First Oldest First
    6:42 PM, 5 Dec
    Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party writes to Election Commission to initiate action against Jevargi Congress MLA Ajay Singh alleging he was campaigning in Shivajinagar constituency today.
    6:21 PM, 5 Dec
    Voting in all 15 Karnataka assembly constituencies concludes.
    5:59 PM, 5 Dec
    Shivalinge Shivacharya cast his vote in Rattehalli, Haveri. He had earlier withdrawn his candidacy as a JD(S) candidate from Hirekerur.
    5:41 PM, 5 Dec
    Several voters in Yeshwanthpur alleged that their names were deleted from the voters' list. This triggered clash between voters and EC officials.
    5:38 PM, 5 Dec
    In Gokak, Arabhavi BJP MLA Balachandra Jarkiholi cast his vote.
    5:22 PM, 5 Dec
    Chaos observed near a polling booth between Independent candidate Sharath Bachegowda and BJP candidate MTB Nagaraj supporters.
    5:18 PM, 5 Dec
    Ahead of wedding a groom cast his vote at a polling booth in KR Pete.
    4:19 PM, 5 Dec
    Congress and BJP workers clash in KR Puram. Congress accuses BJP of threatening party workers from entering poll booth.
    3:44 PM, 5 Dec
    Latest voter turnout figures
    3:10 PM, 5 Dec
    Bengaluru constituencies record over 20% voter turnout till 1 pm.
    3:08 PM, 5 Dec
    BBMP school students help senior citizens vote
    2:05 PM, 5 Dec
    Voter turnout in Hunsur till 1 pm is 38.02%
    2:05 PM, 5 Dec
    Voter turnout in KR Pete till 1 pm is 39.47%
    2:05 PM, 5 Dec
    Voter turnout in Hoskote till 1 pm is 33.24%
    2:05 PM, 5 Dec
    Voter turnout in Shivajinagar till 1 pm is 22.12%
    2:05 PM, 5 Dec
    Voter turnout in Mahalakshmi Layout till 1 pm is 22.71%
    2:04 PM, 5 Dec
    Voter turnout in KR Puram till 1 pm is 22.23%
    2:04 PM, 5 Dec
    Voter turnout in Chikkaballapur till 1 pm is 39.03%
    2:04 PM, 5 Dec
    Voter turnout in Vijayanagara till 1 pm is 34.95%
    2:03 PM, 5 Dec
    Voter turnout in Ranebennur till 1 pm is 36.09%
    2:03 PM, 5 Dec
    Voter turnout in Hirekerur till 1 pm is 38.63%
    2:03 PM, 5 Dec
    Voter turnout in Yellapur till 1 pm is 41.72%
    2:02 PM, 5 Dec
    Voter turnout in Gokak till 1 pm is 37.37%
    2:02 PM, 5 Dec
    Voter turnout in Kagwad till 1 pm is 37.72%
    2:02 PM, 5 Dec
    Voter turnout in Athani till 1 pm is 40.89%
    1:42 PM, 5 Dec
    Voters boycott elections in Ranebennur. Voters claim BJP cheated minorities.
    1:17 PM, 5 Dec
    HD Kote Congress MLA Anil Chikkamadu stopped outside a polling booth in Doodaramenahalli in Hunsur constituency accuses BJP of misusing govt machinery.
    1:16 PM, 5 Dec
    Missing name list: Voters in Mahalakshmi Layout question poll officials over missing name.
    12:48 PM, 5 Dec
    Brisk voting reported in CM Yediyurappa's native Bookanakere in KR Pete.
    12:39 PM, 5 Dec
    18.24 per cent voting recorded till 12 pm as per Election Commission's Voter Turnout app.
    READ MORE

    Currently, the BJP enjoys a slim majority in the assembly and has the support of 106 MLAs in the 224 members assembly, while the Congress-JDS Opposition has the support of 101 MLAs.

    The ruling BJP needs to win at least seven seats to reach the majority mark of 111 and to retain power.

    The by-elections were necessitated after 17 MLAs resigned in July leading to the fall of the previous Congress-JDS coalition government in the state.

    With elections yet to be announced in 2 constituencies - Maski and RR Nagar - BJP needs to win six more seats to attain the simple majority of 112. (223 in total with 2 seats vacant).

    More BY POLLS 2019 News

    Read more about:

    by polls 2019 by poll elections karnataka

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue