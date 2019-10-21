  • search
    Karnataka: Blast at Hubbali Railway Station, one person injured

    By Vishal S
    |

    Bengaluru, Oct 21: A blast is said to taken place in Hubbali, Karnataka, on Monday, said reports. One person has reportedly been injured and he has been rushed to a hospital.

    Reports say that the explosion took place at Hubbali railway station. A box is said to have exploded.

    The man who is injured has been identified as one Hussain Saab Nayakwale. The suspicious box is said to have exploded when Hussain tried to open it.

    Image for representation only
    Image for representation only

    The nature of the explosion or the reason behind it is not known yet.

    Police have rushed to the spot and cordened off the area.

