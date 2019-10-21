Karnataka: Blast at Hubbali Railway Station, one person injured

Bengaluru, Oct 21: A blast is said to taken place in Hubbali, Karnataka, on Monday, said reports. One person has reportedly been injured and he has been rushed to a hospital.

Reports say that the explosion took place at Hubbali railway station. A box is said to have exploded.

The man who is injured has been identified as one Hussain Saab Nayakwale. The suspicious box is said to have exploded when Hussain tried to open it.

The nature of the explosion or the reason behind it is not known yet.

Police have rushed to the spot and cordened off the area.

Hubli: A box exploded at Hubli Railway Station, today. One person injured, and has been admitted to hospital. Police and Railway Protection Force are at the spot. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/DtjykGbhJm — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2019