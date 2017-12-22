Karnataka assembly polls: "Need no lessons from you," Siddaramaiah attacks Yogi Adityanath

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah hits out at Yogi Adityanath, Watch video | Oneindia News

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah lambasted his Uttar Pradesh counterpart a day after the latter raised questions over the law and order situation in the state. Siddaramaiah mocked Yogi Adityanath comments made during the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Parivatana Yatra in Hubballi on Wednesday.

"Nowhere in the country is law and order situation as bad as it is in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. Do we need lessons from UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on the matter?," Siddaramaiah asked on Friday in Belagavi. The Congressman is on his Nava Karnataka Nirmana yatra- a month-long statewide tour. Yogi Adityanath had raised questions over the safety of Hindus in Karnataka, accusing the Congress of dividing society on caste and religious lines.

The Congress' social media team, in an attempt to counter Yogi Adityanath's addressed, began a campaign #YogiInsultsKarnataka. The Congress party accused the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister of insulting Karnataka and referring it to an underdeveloped state. Adding strength to the campaign, Siddaramaiah countered Yogi's Hindutva card.

"Rama is in my name. Not just Tipu Jayanti, but we will also celebrate Jayanti of Hanuman, Valmiki, Basava, Kanakadasa and Kittur Rani Chennamma too. There is no need to take advice from BJP that disrupts communal harmony," Siddaramaiah said. His response was to Yogi Adityanath's call to voters to choose between Hanuman Jayanti and Tipu Jayanti in the upcoming assembly elections.

OneIndia News